Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.43% from the stock’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 579,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,043 shares of company stock worth $1,904,780. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.