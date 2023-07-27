Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $31,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NYSE ARES opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

