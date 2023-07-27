Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.60.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 over the last three months. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.