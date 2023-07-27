Argus Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $145.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $128.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

