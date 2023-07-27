Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

