Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.84

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and traded as high as $102.93. Arkema shares last traded at $102.84, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands.

Arkema Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

About Arkema

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.