Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.
Ashland Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ASH stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Ashland Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.
Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
