Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Ashland Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ashland has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.