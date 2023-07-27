Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASTE opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.55. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $5,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 351,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

