AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,313,000 after acquiring an additional 476,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

