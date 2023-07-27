AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

