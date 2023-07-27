Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $176.65 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $68,682,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,682,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,613 shares of company stock worth $56,281,148 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

