Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

