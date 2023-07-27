Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.