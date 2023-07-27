AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) versus Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Head to Head Analysis

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AUTO1 Group and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO1 Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carvana 5 15 1 0 1.81

AUTO1 Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 119.50%. Carvana has a consensus price target of $40.89, indicating a potential downside of 6.53%. Given AUTO1 Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than Carvana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A Carvana -11.08% -1,491.81% -6.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AUTO1 Group and Carvana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carvana $13.60 billion 0.61 -$1.59 billion ($12.34) -3.55

AUTO1 Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AUTO1 Group beats Carvana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

