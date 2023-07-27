Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1,164.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

ALV opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

