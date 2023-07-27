Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $106.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

