AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $179.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

