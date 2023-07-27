AutoNation’s (AN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $155.98 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

