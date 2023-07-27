AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 895.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,492.76 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

