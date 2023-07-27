Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 1,439.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.