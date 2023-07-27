Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 1,439.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

