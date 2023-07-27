Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 1,543.9% in July

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 1,543.9% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.13.
Avant Brands Company Profile
