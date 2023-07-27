Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVBH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

