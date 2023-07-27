Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avidbank Stock Up 2.0 %

Avidbank stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

