Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.35. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

