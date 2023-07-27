B. Riley Comments on Century Casinos, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.49. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

