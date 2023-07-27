B. Riley Increases TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

TeraWulf Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile



TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.



