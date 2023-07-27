B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$5.87.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$640.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4038929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.63%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

