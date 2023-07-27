Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) & The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Head to Head Review

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.33% 18.45% 3.41% Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 Bâloise 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Bâloise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Bâloise has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 909.11%. Given Bâloise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bâloise is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.47 billion 1.04 $1.82 billion $5.81 13.02 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 13.53

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bâloise. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Bâloise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance. It also provides life insurance products, which include endowment policies, such as conventional and unit-linked life insurance; group life insurance products; term insurance; immediate and deferred annuities; and policy riders, including premium waiver, accidental death, and disability. In addition, the company engages in the banking activities in Switzerland; and offers asset management services. Further, it has interests in equity investment companies, real-estate firms, and financing companies. The company sells its products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and industrial clients. Bâloise Holding AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.Bâloise Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Baloise Group

