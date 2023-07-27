Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.05 million during the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. Banco Itaú Chile has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

