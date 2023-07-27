Bank of America Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.