Bank of America Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $170.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.