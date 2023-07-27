Bank of America Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $170.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

