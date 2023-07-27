Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $185.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

