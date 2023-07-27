Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $267.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

CB stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.50.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

