Barclays Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $600.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.26.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

