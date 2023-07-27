Barclays Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $57.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

