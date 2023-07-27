BCB Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $120,587 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

