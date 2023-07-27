Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
About Beach Energy
