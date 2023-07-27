Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

