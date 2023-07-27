Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $575,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

