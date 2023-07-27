Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 165 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -519.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.48. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 241 ($3.09).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($94,627.52). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

