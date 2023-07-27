Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 253.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

