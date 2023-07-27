Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.35.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average is $286.83. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.