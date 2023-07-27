Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.
Biogen stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.83. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.
In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
