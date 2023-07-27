Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.33 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $573.41 billion and approximately $13.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $29,495.89 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00835236 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00120305 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019398 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,440,450 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
