BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 304,119 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BJ opened at $65.01 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

