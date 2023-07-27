Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,968 shares of company stock worth $4,038,328. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in Block by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.