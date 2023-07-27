Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bloomberry Resorts Stock Performance

OTC BLBRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Bloomberry Resorts has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Bloomberry Resorts

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates hotels, casinos, and integrated tourism resorts in the Philippines and Korea. The company develops tourist facilities, such as casino-entertainment complexes with casino, hotel, retail and amusement areas, and themed development components.

