Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bloomberry Resorts Stock Performance
OTC BLBRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Bloomberry Resorts has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Bloomberry Resorts
