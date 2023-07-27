BMO Capital Markets Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$130.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.23.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.88 and a 12 month high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2820237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

