BNB Market Capitalization Tops $37.19 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.19 billion and approximately $475.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $241.75 or 0.00819595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,934 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,981.93145987. The last known price of BNB is 243.01634711 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1542 active market(s) with $450,720,818.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
