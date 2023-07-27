BNB Market Capitalization Tops $37.19 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.19 billion and approximately $475.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $241.75 or 0.00819595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,934 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,981.93145987. The last known price of BNB is 243.01634711 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1542 active market(s) with $450,720,818.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.