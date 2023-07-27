Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLX. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.07 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.24.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0667472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

